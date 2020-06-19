UrduPoint.com
One Killed Another Injured As Well Caves In At Kallar Syedan

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 05:30 PM

One killed another injured as well caves in at Kallar Syedan

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :One labourer was killed while another sustained multiple injuries on Friday when an under construction well caved in at Kallar Syedan.

A spokesman of Rescue 1122 informed that two labourers identified as Talat Mehmood 31 and Muhammad Qaiser 35 were digging the well when its wall collapsed and both got buried under the debris.

Receiving information, Rescue 1122 rushed to the scene and pulled them out of the debris.

Muhammad Qaiser died on the spot while Talat Mehmood received multiple injuries and was shifted to Tehsil Headquarter Hospital (THQ) for treatment, spokesman added.

