One Killed, Another Injured Due To Lightning

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 18th April 2020 | 09:20 AM

One killed, another injured due to lightning

MUZAFFARGARH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) :A person was killed while another woman sustained serious injuries due to lightning strike near Samandri wala in Basti Malook area last night .

According to details, a 30 years old Muhammad Iqbal s/o Nazeer was going to home with his sister in law Rashida bibi after harvesting wheat crop.

Suddenly sky light fell on them near Samandri wala kotli najabat.

As a result, Iqbal died on the spot while woman sustained serious injuries.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to Victoria hospital Bahawalpur.

APP /ash-sak9:00 hrs

