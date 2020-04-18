One Killed, Another Injured Due To Lightning
MUZAFFARGARH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) :A person was killed while another woman sustained serious injuries due to lightning strike near Samandri wala in Basti Malook area last night .
According to details, a 30 years old Muhammad Iqbal s/o Nazeer was going to home with his sister in law Rashida bibi after harvesting wheat crop.
Suddenly sky light fell on them near Samandri wala kotli najabat.
As a result, Iqbal died on the spot while woman sustained serious injuries.
Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to Victoria hospital Bahawalpur.
