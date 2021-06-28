One killed, another injured in accident

A young man was killed and another was injured in an accident between a dumper truck and a motorbike in the limits of Tando Yousuf police station here on Monday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :A young man was killed and another was injured in an accident between a dumper truck and a motorbike in the limits of Tando Yousuf police station here on Monday.

According to the police, 25 years old Ramesh died on the spot while his unidentified friend was injured.

The injured person was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital in critical condition where the postmortem of Ramesh was also performed.

The police informed that the truck driver escaped from the scene while the incident's FIR has not been registered so far.