One Killed, Another Injured In Accident
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 04, 2025 | 11:44 PM
One person was killed another sustained injuries in a jeep accident that occurred near Sim Garang area of Jhelum Valley, tv channels quoting police reported on Tuesday
According to details, a rashly driven jeep was crossing the Sim Garang area when it plunged into a deep ravine.
According to details, a rashly driven jeep was crossing the Sim Garang area when it plunged into a deep ravine.
As a result, one person died on the spot while the driver sustained injuries.
Police rushed to the site and shifted the dead and injured to nearby hospital.
