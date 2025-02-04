One killed, another injured in accident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

JHELUM VALLEY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) One person was killed another sustained injuries in a jeep accident that occurred near Sim Garang area of Jhelum Valley, tv channels quoting police reported on Tuesday.

According to details, a rashly driven jeep was crossing the Sim Garang area when it plunged into a deep ravine.

As a result, one person died on the spot while the driver sustained injuries.

Police rushed to the site and shifted the dead and injured to nearby hospital.