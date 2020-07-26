One killed, another injured in accident

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2020 ) :A youth was killed while another sustained injuries in an accident in the area of Sadar police.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Sunday that a speedy truck of Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) hit a rickshaw near Bijli Ghar Stop at Jaranwala Road.

As a result Azeem Ali of Kehkshan Colony No.2 received serious injuriesand died on the spot while Karam Din son of Khalid was shifted to Allied Hospital ina critical condition. The police took body into custody and started investigation.