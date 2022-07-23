One killed, another injured in acid attack

(@FahadShabbir)

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2022 ) :A youth was killed while another sustained serious injuries in acid attack in the limits of Alahabad police station on Saturday.

According to police, the incident took place in Talwandi village where Sultan Masih allegedly threw acid on Mano Masih (14) and Rafique Masih (35) over an old enmity.

The family members shifted the victims to General Hospital Lahore for treatment from where security staff of the hospital informed the Alahabad police about the incident.

The police reached the hospital and started investigation.

Police were conducting raids for the arrest of accused.