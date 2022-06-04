One killed, another injured in armed clash

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :A young man was shot dead while another sustained bullet injuries in a cross firing between two armed groups, in the limits of Sadr Jaranwala police station.

Police said on Saturday the incident took place in Chak No.

67-GB where two groups clashed with each over the possession of a piece of state land.

During this clash, Usman Sarwar, resident of the same locality received serious bullet injuries and died on the spot, whereas Shahid Aslamsuffered bullet injuries and he was shifted to hospital in critical condition.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation.