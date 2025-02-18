One killed, another injured in armed clash between two groups

LAYYAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) A dispute between two groups escalated into a violent clash and gunfire, resulting in one fatality and another person being seriously injured here in Chak no. 94 ML.

According to Fatehpur police on Tuesday,a minor altercation between the groups turned into an armed confrontation, during which a suspect named Sajjad allegedly opened fire, killing Azam on the spot and critically injuring Shehbaz.

Upon receiving the report, a Rescue 1122 team arrived at the scene and shifted the victims to the District Headquarters Hospital.

Police registered a case while further investigations were underway.