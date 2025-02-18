Open Menu

One Killed, Another Injured In Armed Clash Between Two Groups

Muhammad Irfan Published February 18, 2025 | 10:10 AM

One killed, another injured in armed clash between two groups

LAYYAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) A dispute between two groups escalated into a violent clash and gunfire, resulting in one fatality and another person being seriously injured here in Chak no. 94 ML.

According to Fatehpur police on Tuesday,a minor altercation between the groups turned into an armed confrontation, during which a suspect named Sajjad allegedly opened fire, killing Azam on the spot and critically injuring Shehbaz.

Upon receiving the report, a Rescue 1122 team arrived at the scene and shifted the victims to the District Headquarters Hospital.

Police registered a case while further investigations were underway.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 February 2025

51 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 February 2025

1 hour ago
 290 humanitarian aid trucks enter Gaza Strip

290 humanitarian aid trucks enter Gaza Strip

8 hours ago
 Saudi Crown Prince, U.S. Secretary of State discus ..

Saudi Crown Prince, U.S. Secretary of State discuss regional, international deve ..

9 hours ago
 International Property Show opens nominations for ..

International Property Show opens nominations for IPS Awards 2025

9 hours ago
 ASB Capital commences operations in DIFC

ASB Capital commences operations in DIFC

10 hours ago
Austria maintains EUR 2.9 billion in annual defenc ..

Austria maintains EUR 2.9 billion in annual defence production with export rate ..

10 hours ago
 Pollen allergy issue in federal capital reviewed

Pollen allergy issue in federal capital reviewed

10 hours ago
 Al Masaood Group exhibits advanced high-pressure c ..

Al Masaood Group exhibits advanced high-pressure compressor technology at NAVDEX ..

11 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, French FM discuss strategic re ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, French FM discuss strategic relations, regional developments

11 hours ago
 Online shopping giants bet on AI to curb clothes r ..

Online shopping giants bet on AI to curb clothes returns

10 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Zayed inaugurates NAVDEX 2025

Nahyan bin Zayed inaugurates NAVDEX 2025

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan