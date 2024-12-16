One Killed Another Injured In Bike Trolley Collision
Umer Jamshaid Published December 16, 2024 | 01:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) A man was crushed to death while another sustained injuries as a tractor trolley hit with motorcycle near Chak No 106 SB under the jurisdiction of city police station on Monday.
Rescue 1122 sources said that Muhammad Bilal (22) and Muhammad Usama (24) were travelling to Sargodha on motorcycle when all of sudden a sugar cane loaded tractor trolley hit their bike.
As a result, Muhammad Bilal died on the spot while Usama sustained severe injuries.
Rescue 1122 teams and police concerned reached the spot,shifted the body and injured to Dr.Faisal Masood Teaching hospital Sargodha for necessary legal formalities.
