One Killed, Another Injured In Car Accident
Faizan Hashmi Published June 22, 2024 | 01:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2024) A Women was killed while her husband was seriously injured after being hit by a speeding car in Defense Phase 6, Lahore on Saturday,
According to a private news channel, the accident took place during a race between two cars.
The rescue team reached the accident site as soon as the incident was reported and shifted the injured husband and wife to the hospital in critical condition.
According to General Hospital sources, the injured woman, 45 year old Iffat, died during treatment, while Imran was in critical condition.
