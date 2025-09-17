One Killed, Another Injured In Charsadda Firing Incident
Sumaira FH Published September 17, 2025 | 11:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) One person was killed and another injured in a firing incident in the limits of City Police Station Charsadda on Wednesday.
According to private news channel, police said that incident happened when unidentified assailants opened fire in Sardarabad area, leaving 47-year-old Hazrat Khan and 42-year-old Shoukat Ali critically injured.
Both were rushed to District Headquarters Hospital Charsadda by Rescue 1122 medical staff.
Despite immediate medical assistance, Shoukat Ali succumbed to his injuries, while Hazrat Khan is under treatment.
Police registered the case and investigation to the matter was underway.
Recent Stories
Mohammed bin Rashid, Mansour bin Zayed condole with Prime Minister of Cuba on pa ..
Following President's directives, UAE conducts urgent medical evacuation for 119 ..
Automechanika Dubai to connect African buyers with global suppliers
European Commission proposes suspension of trade concessions with Israel, sancti ..
UAE President confers First-Class Order of Zayed II on Indian Ambassador
MoF discusses latest financial, economic developments in UAE with IMF
Fujairah witnesses first drone cargo flight from civilian airport to offshore pl ..
Fujairah Crown Prince visits Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library
Arab youth capable of shaping ideas, turning innovations into achievements for p ..
President of Kazakhstan receives Chairman of UAE General Authority of Islamic Af ..
UAE Cabinet, chaired by Mohammed bin Rashid, approves National Policy for Econom ..
ADIA publishes 2024 Review
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM felicitates Arshad Nadeem on qualifying World Athletics Championship final24 seconds ago
-
Sindh govt launches farmers training programme to tackle climate change25 seconds ago
-
Faceless e-challan system to begin in Karachi from Oct 127 seconds ago
-
Muqam expresses grief over Hurriyat leader demise29 seconds ago
-
One killed, another injured in Charsadda firing incident30 seconds ago
-
SPSC announces final result of various post10 minutes ago
-
RDA holds meeting to welcome new officers, review development projects10 minutes ago
-
NA panel slams NHA absence, reviews Police misconduct & postal reforms10 minutes ago
-
Accountability court adjourns former CM exemption from appearance case10 minutes ago
-
President Zardari arrives in Urumqi11 minutes ago
-
Jam Khan reviews flood situation in Kotri Barrage30 minutes ago
-
Gwadar Port Authority & QESCO unite to resolve electricity crisis30 minutes ago