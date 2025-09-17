Open Menu

One Killed, Another Injured In Charsadda Firing Incident

Sumaira FH Published September 17, 2025 | 11:30 PM

One killed, another injured in Charsadda firing incident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) One person was killed and another injured in a firing incident in the limits of City Police Station Charsadda on Wednesday.

According to private news channel, police said that incident happened when unidentified assailants opened fire in Sardarabad area, leaving 47-year-old Hazrat Khan and 42-year-old Shoukat Ali critically injured.

Both were rushed to District Headquarters Hospital Charsadda by Rescue 1122 medical staff.

Despite immediate medical assistance, Shoukat Ali succumbed to his injuries, while Hazrat Khan is under treatment.

Police registered the case and investigation to the matter was underway.

