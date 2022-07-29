One killed, another injured in clash

UrduPoint.com

Published July 29, 2022

A man died and another sustained injuries in clash between two groups at Kumbaila near Dasht area of Mastung district on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :A man died and another sustained injuries in clash between two groups at Kumbaila near Dasht area of Mastung district on Friday.

According to Levies sources, two sub-clans took position and used automatic weapons against each other.

As a result, one of them died after receiving bullet injuries and another namely Abdul Razzaq suffered wounds.

The body of the deceased and injured were rushed to Civil hospital.

The body of the deceased was identified as a 37-year-old Khalil-ur- Rehman.

Levies Force registered a case and started investigation.

