One Killed, Another Injured In Dera Murad Jamali Accident

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 10:40 AM

One killed, another injured in Dera Murad Jamali accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :At least one person was killed while another sustained injuries in a traffic accident near Notal road in Dera Murad Jamali on Friday morning.

According to rescue officials a motorcycle was hit by a passenger van while over taking the speedy vehicle, the front rider received serious head injuries as he did not wear helmet at the time of accident, the pillion rider on the motorcycle sustained less wounds.

The injured was shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment whereas body was handed over to relatives after an autopsy, the official stated.

The van driver was set free after investigation as he was found innocent, a police official further added.

