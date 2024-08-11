One killed, another injured in different incidents in Hassanabdal

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) One person was killed while another was injured in two different incidents in the limits of Hassanabdal Police Station on Sunday, police and hospital sources said.

In the first incident, a recklessly driven dumper crushed a motorcyclist to death on GT Road near Manoonagar. Sources said that 36-year-old Jamshaid Khan, who worked as a cook at a local hotel, was going on his motorcycle when a speedy dumper, recklessly driven by an unknown driver, knocked him, resulting in his death on the spot.

Later, his body was shifted to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital.

Separately, the in-laws shot and injured a man for contracting marriage at his free will in Mohallah Sabirabad. Hameed Ullah has reported to the police that he contracted a love marriage with the daughter of Noor Gull. On Sunday, Gull, along with his wife and brother, came to his house and wanted to take his newlywed wife with them. He revisited their move, and they shot him and fled away.

The police registered two separate cases and started further investigation.