One killed, another injured in explosion of old, rusted mortar shell

One killed and another one was injured in the explosion of an old and rusted mortar shell at Sara Tara locality in the mountainous area of the Central Kurram on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2023 ):One killed and another one was injured in the explosion of an old and rusted mortar shell at Sara Tara locality in the mountainous area of the Central Kurram on Saturday.

Initially two persons were injured in the incident. However, one of them succumbed to his injuries at the hospital while the second critically injured has been shifted to Peshawar.

According to reports, arriving from Suveri Ali Sherzai locality, a far-flung convergent of district Kurram and District Orakzai, two persons namely Mujahid son of Mir Bashi and Zaira Gul son of Meena Gul of Mamozai tribe have gone to forest for cutting wood wherein they found an old and rusted mortar shell.

When they were trying to get explosives out, it exploded, resulting in injuring both persons.

A team of the Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and shifted them to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital, Ghaljo Mela, district Orakzai wherein one of them succumbed to his injuries.