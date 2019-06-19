One killed, another injured in firing in Bahawalpur

One man was killed and another injured in firing incident happened in a meeting of local people in Yazman area

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :One man was killed and another injured in firing incident happened in a meeting of local people in Yazman area.

Police sources said that two groups developed dispute over appointment of prayers leader in mosque of Chak No. 23/BC in Yazman tehsil. Later, it was decided that the elders of the area would decide the matter.

"A meeting of the elders was underway in the area to settle the dispute which was also attended people from the two groups," police said.

An armed man identified as Sana opened indiscriminate firing at people of other group during the meeting, leaving two injured. The injured were rushed to Bahawal Victoria Hospital (BVH) Bahawalpur where one of them succumbed to his injuries. The deceased was identified as Noman.

The police have registered case against the accused. Further probe was underway.