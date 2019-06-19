UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Killed, Another Injured In Firing In Bahawalpur

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 05:27 PM

One killed, another injured in firing in Bahawalpur

One man was killed and another injured in firing incident happened in a meeting of local people in Yazman area

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :One man was killed and another injured in firing incident happened in a meeting of local people in Yazman area.

Police sources said that two groups developed dispute over appointment of prayers leader in mosque of Chak No. 23/BC in Yazman tehsil. Later, it was decided that the elders of the area would decide the matter.

"A meeting of the elders was underway in the area to settle the dispute which was also attended people from the two groups," police said.

An armed man identified as Sana opened indiscriminate firing at people of other group during the meeting, leaving two injured. The injured were rushed to Bahawal Victoria Hospital (BVH) Bahawalpur where one of them succumbed to his injuries. The deceased was identified as Noman.

The police have registered case against the accused. Further probe was underway.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Police Victoria Man Bahawalpur Yazman Mosque From

Recent Stories

Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) to bear education expen ..

8 minutes ago

Installation of outer containment dome of nuclear ..

8 minutes ago

Pb Zone-II arrest 130 POs in Lahore

5 minutes ago

Ex-police official commits suicide in Faisalabad

5 minutes ago

Minister directs for completing required legal for ..

5 minutes ago

Breach in canal damages crops

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.