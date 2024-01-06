Open Menu

One Killed, Another Injured In Firing Incidents

Faizan Hashmi Published January 06, 2024 | 05:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2024) A youth was killed while another sustained injuries in different parts of Faisalabad.

A Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Saturday that unidentified assailants opened fire and killed 27-year-old Shan Ali, a resident of Ahmad Nagar, when he was passing through Chak No.

224-RB Wazir Khan Wali near Hajji Taufail brick kiln.

Similarly, 27-year-old Mujahid Maqsood, a resident of Arshad Town, was injured when his rivals opened fire at him near Kokiyanwali Pulli to avenge an old enmity.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad due to his serious condition while the police started an investigation after taking the body into custody, he added.

