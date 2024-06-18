One Killed, Another Injured In Firing Incident
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 18, 2024 | 05:00 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2024) A man was killed while another got injured in a firing incident in near Ubhaya bridget.
According to Rescue 1122 spokesman, two men namely Haider Ali and Fakhar Ali were going somewhere when unknown assailants opened fire at them.
As a result, Haider Ali died on the spot and Fakhar Ali got injured.
As soon as the information was received, the Rescue 1122 teams rushed to the site and shifted the body and injured to the hospital.
