One killed, another injured in Jaffarabad accident

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :One person was killed and other injured on Thursday in an accident in Jaffarabad district, Police confirmed.

They said that speeding car hit a motorcyclist coming from opposite side near Cattle farm area of Jaffarabad.

Resultantly, man riding bike died instantly while his companion sitting with him on the bike suffered injuries. The dead body and injured were shifted to Civil Hospital Dera Allah Yar for medico-legal formalities.

Later, dead body was handed over to the heirs. Further probe was underway.