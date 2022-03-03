UrduPoint.com

One Killed, Another Injured In Jaffarabad Accident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 03, 2022 | 04:40 PM

One killed, another injured in Jaffarabad accident

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :One person was killed and other injured on Thursday in an accident in Jaffarabad district, Police confirmed.

They said that speeding car hit a motorcyclist coming from opposite side near Cattle farm area of Jaffarabad.

Resultantly, man riding bike died instantly while his companion sitting with him on the bike suffered injuries. The dead body and injured were shifted to Civil Hospital Dera Allah Yar for medico-legal formalities.

Later, dead body was handed over to the heirs. Further probe was underway.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Dead Police Car Died Man From

Recent Stories

PM emphasizes educating Seerat-un-Nabi to youth

PM emphasizes educating Seerat-un-Nabi to youth

1 minute ago
 Opp readies draft of no-confidence motion against ..

Opp readies draft of no-confidence motion against PM Khan

13 minutes ago
 Pakistan Navy intercepts, tracks Indian submarine: ..

Pakistan Navy intercepts, tracks Indian submarine: ISPR

58 minutes ago
 ICC Women 's Cricket World Cup: Pakistani team arr ..

ICC Women 's Cricket World Cup: Pakistani team arrives in Tauranga

1 hour ago
 Babar Azam says Yasir Shah is still working on his ..

Babar Azam says Yasir Shah is still working on his fitness

2 hours ago
 Peshawar Zalmi’s owner wants to buy Chelsea foot ..

Peshawar Zalmi’s owner wants to buy Chelsea football club

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>