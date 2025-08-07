One killed, another injured in Karachi road accident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) One person was killed and another sustained injuries in a road accident that took place near Maripur area of Karachi, tv channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Wednesday.

According to initial reports, a rashly driven trailer hit the motorcyclist passing through Maripur area of Karachi.

As a result of collision, one person died on the spot. One person was also injured in the same incident.

The Rescue team after receiving reports rushed to the site and shifted the dead and injured to hospital.

Police team also reached the spot and started search for the driver of the heavy vehicle.