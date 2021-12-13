One killed, another injured in Kohlu landmine blast

A man was killed and another received injuries in landmine blast near Kahan Tehsil area of Kohlu district on Monday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :A man was killed and another received injuries in landmine blast near Kahan Tehsil area of Kohlu district on Monday.

Levies official Sher Muhammad Marri told APP that both victims were on way home on a motorbike when their motorcycle hit the planted landmine which went off.

As a result, a man died on the spot while his colleague sustained injuries.

Levies Force on information reached the site and shifted the body of deceased and the injured to district headquarters hospital Kohlu where the injured victim treatment was started.

The identity of both victims could not be ascertained so far.

Levies personnel also cordoned off the area to started search to trace out suspects.