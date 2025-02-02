Open Menu

One Killed, Another Injured In Malakand Firing

Muhammad Irfan Published February 02, 2025 | 07:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) A shooting incident in Malakand has left one person dead and another injured on Saturday.

According to Levies sources, the incident took place in the Aman Dara area of Malakand, where gunfire resulted in the immediate death of one individual, while another sustained injuries.

Initial reports suggest that the motive behind the shooting was a property dispute.

Levies officials have arrested two suspects and initiated further investigations.

