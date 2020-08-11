One killed another injured in Mastung firing incident

A man was killed while another was injured in a firing incident took place in Mastung district, some 35 kilometers away from the provincial capital

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :A man was killed while another was injured in a firing incident took place in Mastung district, some 35 kilometers away from the provincial capital.

The police confirmed that deceased Wahid, resident of Jacobabad district, and Munawar, resident of Pringabad were riding a bike when they received multiple fire shots from unknown armed persons in the Pardil Cross area of Mastung.

As a result, Wahid died instantly while Munawar received critical injuries.

Soon after the incident, police reached the crime scene and shifted the victims to Ghaus Bakhsh Hospital.

As per initial reports, the incidents seemed to be of personal enmity.