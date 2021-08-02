One Killed, Another Injured In Motorcycles Collision
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 08:01 PM
RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :A man was killed while another sustained injuries in a collision between two motorcycles, here on Monday.
According to Rescue-1122, the accident happened near Sabzi Mandi on Faisalabad Road, in the suburban area of Sadr Gogera.
As a result, Ata Muhammad, resident of Okara died on the spot, while Haji Zafar Abbas sustained serious injuries.
Rescue 1122 shifted the body and injured to local hospital.
Investigation was underway.