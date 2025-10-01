One Killed, another injured in motorcycles collision on link road Muqeem Shah

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) A 45-year-old man was killed and a youth got injured when two motorcycles collided in the jurisdiction of

Shorkot Police Station.

According to details, two motorcycles collided with each other here on Link Road Muqeem Shah.

As a result, Malangi Utra, son of Fateh Sher, resident of Ketch, died on the spot, while 25-year-old Fazal Haq Utra, son of Rab Nawaz, sustained injuries.

The injured was shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.