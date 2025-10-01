Open Menu

One Killed, Another Injured In Motorcycles Collision On Link Road Muqeem Shah

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 01, 2025 | 06:30 PM

One Killed, another injured in motorcycles collision on link road Muqeem Shah

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) A 45-year-old man was killed and a youth got injured when two motorcycles collided in the jurisdiction of

Shorkot Police Station.

According to details, two motorcycles collided with each other here on Link Road Muqeem Shah.

As a result, Malangi Utra, son of Fateh Sher, resident of Ketch, died on the spot, while 25-year-old Fazal Haq Utra, son of Rab Nawaz, sustained injuries.

The injured was shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Recent Stories

How LONGi is Transforming Agriculture in Pakistan

How LONGi is Transforming Agriculture in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 How LONGi is Transforming Agriculture in Pakistan

How LONGi is Transforming Agriculture in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 How LONGi is Transforming Agriculture in Pakistan

How LONGi is Transforming Agriculture in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 How LONGi is Transforming Agriculture in Pakistan

How LONGi is Transforming Agriculture in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 How LONGi is Transforming Agriculture in Pakistan

How LONGi is Transforming Agriculture in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 MoHAP, WHO organise training programme to enhance ..

MoHAP, WHO organise training programme to enhance elderly care capacities

2 hours ago
Abu Dhabi Customs, US Customs and Border Protectio ..

Abu Dhabi Customs, US Customs and Border Protection explore enhanced cooperation

2 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurates 'Al Ain Masters 202 ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurates 'Al Ain Masters 2025' badminton championship

2 hours ago
 TECNO Spark 40C Launched in Pakistan – Big Batte ..

TECNO Spark 40C Launched in Pakistan – Big Battery, Stylish Design, and Everyd ..

3 hours ago
 Boosting teaching and research: UHS extends facult ..

Boosting teaching and research: UHS extends faculty councils to clinical discipl ..

3 hours ago
 PCB Chairman Naqvi invites Indian Captain to Colle ..

PCB Chairman Naqvi invites Indian Captain to Collect Asia Cup 2025 trophy

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Tuval ..

UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Tuvalu on Independence Day

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan