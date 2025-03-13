Open Menu

One Killed, Another Injured In Nowshera Firing

Faizan Hashmi Published March 13, 2025 | 11:40 PM

One killed, another injured in Nowshera firing

One person was killed and another sustained injuries in a firing incident that took place near Akbarpura area of Nowshera district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, tv channels quoting police reported on Thursday

NOWSHERA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) One person was killed and another sustained injuries in a firing incident that took place near Akbarpura area of Nowshera district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, tv channels quoting police reported on Thursday.

According to details, unknown assailants riding a bike opened fire and killed a woman passing through Akbarpura

area of Nowshera district while another person was injured in the incident.

Police team rushed to the site and shifted the dead and injured to hospital. Police team have also started

search operation to trace the perpetrators.

Recent Stories

Rights probe alleges sexual violence against Pales ..

Rights probe alleges sexual violence against Palestinians by Israeli forces used ..

35 seconds ago
 Collective resolve needed to counter terrorism: Ra ..

Collective resolve needed to counter terrorism: Rana Ihsan

46 seconds ago
 US negotiators to set out Ukraine truce plan to Ru ..

US negotiators to set out Ukraine truce plan to Russia

48 seconds ago
 England fast bowler Wood out for four months after ..

England fast bowler Wood out for four months after latest injury blow

50 seconds ago
 Punjab School Education prepares plan to admit out ..

Punjab School Education prepares plan to admit out-of-school children

8 minutes ago
 Iftar-dinner for sweet homes orphans held

Iftar-dinner for sweet homes orphans held

8 minutes ago
Martinez climbs to Paris-Nice stage win, Jorgenson ..

Martinez climbs to Paris-Nice stage win, Jorgenson takes lead

3 minutes ago
 Rain, thunderstorm expected in parts of Country on ..

Rain, thunderstorm expected in parts of Country on Friday

3 minutes ago
 Stock markets find little cheer as Trump targets c ..

Stock markets find little cheer as Trump targets champagne

3 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Fund for Development launches AED440 mil ..

Abu Dhabi Fund for Development launches AED440 million “Sofitel Legend Pyramid ..

15 minutes ago
 Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister (PM) C ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister (PM) Chaudhry Anwaar ul Haq lauds br ..

3 minutes ago
 Meeting of national leadership to be called to cou ..

Meeting of national leadership to be called to counter menace of terrorism: PM

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan