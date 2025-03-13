One killed, another injured in Nowshera firing

One person was killed and another sustained injuries in a firing incident that took place near Akbarpura area of Nowshera district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, tv channels quoting police reported on Thursday

NOWSHERA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) One person was killed and another sustained injuries in a firing incident that took place near Akbarpura area of Nowshera district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, tv channels quoting police reported on Thursday.

According to details, unknown assailants riding a bike opened fire and killed a woman passing through Akbarpura

area of Nowshera district while another person was injured in the incident.

Police team rushed to the site and shifted the dead and injured to hospital. Police team have also started

search operation to trace the perpetrators.