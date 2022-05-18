UrduPoint.com

One Killed Another Injured In Peshawar Firing

Sumaira FH Published May 18, 2022 | 02:03 PM

Unidentified persons opened fire on a vehicle within the limits of Yakatoot Police Station and an officer of a sensitive organization was martyred and another injured in a firing incident, an official of the Police control confirmed here Wednesday

The body of the martyr official was shifted to the mortuary for postmortem while the injured officer shifted to hospital for medical treatment, Police said.

The official said that unidentified persons fled after the incident.

