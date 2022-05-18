One killed another injured in Peshawar firing

Unidentified persons opened fire on a vehicle within the limits of Yakatoot Police Station and an officer of a sensitive organization was martyred and another injured in a firing incident, an official of the Police control confirmed here Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :Unidentified persons opened fire on a vehicle within the limits of Yakatoot Police Station and an officer of a sensitive organization was martyred and another injured in a firing incident, an official of the Police control confirmed here Wednesday.

The body of the martyr official was shifted to the mortuary for postmortem while the injured officer shifted to hospital for medical treatment, Police said.

The official said that unidentified persons fled after the incident.