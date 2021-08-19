UrduPoint.com

One Killed, Another Injured In Rawalpindi Cylinder Blast

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 19th August 2021 | 12:17 AM

One person was killed and another sustained injuries in a cylinder blast incident that took place in a refrigerator and AC shop located at Scheme III area of Rawalpindi, police reported on Wednesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2021 ) :One person was killed and another sustained injuries in a cylinder blast incident that took place in a refrigerator and AC shop located at Scheme III area of Rawalpindi, police reported on Wednesday.

According to details, a gas cylinder installed in a refrigerator and AC shop blasted with a big bang, resulted in killing of a person on the spot. One ill-fated person was also injured in the incident. The injured was taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. Further investigations are underway.

More Stories From Pakistan

