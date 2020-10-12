UrduPoint.com
One Killed, Another Injured In Road Accident

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 10:09 PM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :A man was killed and another sustained injuries when the motorcycle they were riding, was hit by a truck near Chopar Hatta in the suburbs of the city Monday night.

Rescuers said that the man died on the spot, identified as Sharif (40) s/o Manzoor and the injured as Husnain (30) s/o Farhan.

The injured was shifted to Tehsil hospital after first aid treatment.

