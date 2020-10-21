UrduPoint.com
One Killed, Another Injured In Road Accident

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 06:59 PM

A youth was killed while another injured in a road accident near Saadanwali on Wednesday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :A youth was killed while another injured in a road accident near Saadanwali on Wednesday.

According to Rescue-1122, the accident took place at Pasrur-Daska road where a rashly driven tractor trolley hit a rickshaw.

As a result of which, Yousaf (20) died on the spot while Naveed (25) sustained serious injuries.

The dead and injured were shifted to a local hospital.

Police have registered a case against tractor driver.

