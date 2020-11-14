UrduPoint.com
One Killed, Another Injured In Road Accident

A man was killed while another sustained injuries in a road accident near Phoolnagar on Saturday

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2020 ) :-:A man was killed while another sustained injuries in a road accident near Phoolnagar on Saturday.

According to police, Basharat Ali and Muhammad Ashraf were going to Head Balloki from Phoolnagar on a motorcycle when a coaster coming behind hit their two-wheeler at Sarai Mughal road near Saleem Dogar Kiln.

As a result, Basharat died on the spot while Ashraf sustained multiple injuries.

The injured was shifted to a hospital in Phoolnagar.

Police are investigating.

