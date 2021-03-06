UrduPoint.com
One Killed, Another Injured In Road Accident

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 06th March 2021 | 03:00 PM

One killed, another injured in road accident

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2021 ) :-:A young girl was killed while another sustained injuries in a road accident at Sublime Chowk here on Saturday.

According to Rescue-1122, Faizan (16) along with his sister Aqsa (18) was riding a motorcycle when a rashly driven bus hit his two-wheeler at Sublime Chowk. As a result, Aqsa died on the spot while her brother sustained critical injuries.

The victims were shifted to a hospital.

