One killed, another injured in road accident

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2021 ) :-:A young girl was killed while another sustained injuries in a road accident at Sublime Chowk here on Saturday.

According to Rescue-1122, Faizan (16) along with his sister Aqsa (18) was riding a motorcycle when a rashly driven bus hit his two-wheeler at Sublime Chowk. As a result, Aqsa died on the spot while her brother sustained critical injuries.

The victims were shifted to a hospital.