One killed, another injured in road accident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2021 ) :-:A youth was killed while another sustained serious injuries in a road accident at Ugoki-Sialkot road on Saturday.

According to rescue-1122, Suleman (21) and Waqar (18) were riding a motorcycle at Ugoki-Sialkot road when a rashly driven coaster hit them. Suleman died on the spot while Waqar sustained serious injuries.

Rescuers shifted the dead and injured to Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital Sialkot.