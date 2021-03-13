One Killed, Another Injured In Road Accident
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2021 ) :-:A youth was killed while another sustained serious injuries in a road accident at Ugoki-Sialkot road on Saturday.
According to rescue-1122, Suleman (21) and Waqar (18) were riding a motorcycle at Ugoki-Sialkot road when a rashly driven coaster hit them. Suleman died on the spot while Waqar sustained serious injuries.
Rescuers shifted the dead and injured to Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital Sialkot.