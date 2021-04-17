UrduPoint.com
One Killed, Another Injured In Road Accident

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 17th April 2021 | 04:39 PM

One killed, another injured in road accident

A motorcyclist was killed while another sustained injuries in a road accident, in the jurisdiction of Sitiana police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2021 ) :A motorcyclist was killed while another sustained injuries in a road accident, in the jurisdiction of Sitiana police station.

Police said on Saturday the accident took place near Chak No 70 at Sitiana road where two motorcycles collided with each other. As a result, Muhammad Younus (70) died on the spot while Faizan (22) sustainedinjuries and he was shifted to hospital.

Police were investigating.

