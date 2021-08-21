UrduPoint.com

One Killed, Another Injured In Road Accident

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Sat 21st August 2021 | 04:57 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2021 ) :A youth was killed and another was injured in a collision between a motorcycle and a tractor-trolley at Pasrur Road on Saturday.

According to Rescue-1122, 18-year-old Umer died on-the-spot while 17-year-old Kashif was seriously injured when a speeding tractor-trolley hit a motorcycle at Pasrur Road near Educator school.

Both were residents of Talwandi Inayat Khan, said rescue officials.

Rescue-1122 shifted the injured and the body to the local hospital.

