One killed, another injured in road accident

A youth was killed and another was injured in a collision between a motorcycle and a tractor-trolley at Pasrur Road on Saturda

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2021 ) :A youth was killed and another was injured in a collision between a motorcycle and a tractor-trolley at Pasrur Road on Saturday.

According to Rescue-1122, 18-year-old Umer died on-the-spot while 17-year-old Kashif was seriously injured when a speeding tractor-trolley hit a motorcycle at Pasrur Road near Educator school.

Both were residents of Talwandi Inayat Khan, said rescue officials.

Rescue-1122 shifted the injured and the body to the local hospital.