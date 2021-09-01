One Killed, Another Injured In Road Accident
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 05:50 PM
KASUR, Sep 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :A man was killed while another sustained injuries in a road accident near Chhanga Manga on Wednesday.
According to police, Abdullah along with his brother Abdul Henan was riding a motorcycle when a rashly driven tractor-trolley hit their two-wheeler near Chak-16 Chhanga Manga.
Abdullah died on the spot while Abdul Henan received serious injuries.
Rescue-1122 shifted the victims to THQ hospital Chunian.
Police were investigating.