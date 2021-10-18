One killed, another injured in road accident

A car hit a motorcycle near Mehmood Abad here on Monday, killing a youth on the spot and injuring another youth

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :A car hit a motorcycle near Mehmood Abad here on Monday, killing a youth on the spot and injuring another youth.

According to police, Usama (24) and Qaiser (30) were riding a motorcycle when a rashly driven car coming from behind, hit them.

As a result, Usama died on the spot while Qaiser sustained injuries.

The victims were shifted to THQ hospital Kot Radha Kishan.

Police were investigating.