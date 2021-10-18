One Killed, Another Injured In Road Accident
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 18th October 2021 | 05:05 PM
KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :A car hit a motorcycle near Mehmood Abad here on Monday, killing a youth on the spot and injuring another youth.
According to police, Usama (24) and Qaiser (30) were riding a motorcycle when a rashly driven car coming from behind, hit them.
As a result, Usama died on the spot while Qaiser sustained injuries.
The victims were shifted to THQ hospital Kot Radha Kishan.
Police were investigating.