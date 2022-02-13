One killed, another injured in road accident

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2022 ) :A man was killed and another sustained serious injuries in a road accident near here on Sunday.

According to Rescue-1122 sources, the accident occurred at Ban-Phatak, Kingra road where two motorcycles collided with each other.

Resultantly, Nadeem (40), resident of Mohallah Attari died on the spot while Amjad (45),resident of Mohallah Kakywali) suffered critical injuries.

Rescuers shifted the victims to a hospital after providing first aid.