One killed, another injured in road accident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :The driver of a loader was killed while his helper sustained injuries in a road accident in the area of Khurarianwala police station.

A Rescue-1122 spokesman said on Friday that driver Dilawar Hameed (30) was busy in changing punctured tyre of his mini-loader on Shahkot Road near Ibraheem Fiber Mills when a speeding dumper vehicle hit the loader from the rear side.

As a result, Dilawar received serious injuries and died-on-the spot, while his helper Ejaz Nawaz (28) was shifted to hospital for treatment.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation.