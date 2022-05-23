One killed, another injured in road accident

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :A man was killed while another sustained serious injuries in a road accident in Ghoinkey area near here on Monday.

According to Rescue-1122, Talha and Mansha, residents of Ghoinkey were riding a motorcycle when it collided with a car near Rajoki Interchange area of Sadr Daska police station due to over-speeding.

Talha died on the spot while Mansha suffered serious injuries.

Rescuers shifted the body and injured to the local hospital.