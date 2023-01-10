One killed, another injured in road accident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :A man was killed while another sustained injuries in a road accident due to heavy fog in the area of Chak Jhumra police station.

Rescue 1122 said here on Tuesday that a speeding van hit was traveling on Jhumra-Chiniot road when it hit a chingchi rickshaw that was parked near Pir Ghaib Shah stop.

Consequently, Liaquat Husain (50) r/o Chak no.107-JB received serious injuries and died on the spot,whereas Rescue 1122 shifted Akash Shahid (19) to Allied hospital in critical condition.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation.