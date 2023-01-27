One killed, another injured in road accident

BUREWALA , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :One motorcyclist was killed while the pillion passenger sustained serious injuries when they rammed into a parked trailer on road at chak no 435 E/B, in the dead of night on Thursday.

Rescue 1122 sources said that Shabbir Chohan (26) and passenger (24), yet to be identified, were returning home when they collided into the trailer, parked on the road and without back lights.

Resultantly, Chohan was killed on the spot while his friend received critical injuries. They were resident of chak no 431-E/B, the sources informed.

The rescuers shifted the the injured to THQ hospital, they said.