One killed, another injured in road accident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2023 ) :A motorcyclist was killed while his pillion rider sustained multiple injuries in a road accident, in the limits of Dijkot police station.

Rescue-1122 sources said on Sunday the accident took place on Sammundri road near Salooni Jhal where a motorcycle slipped while taking a U-turn and rammed into a moving bus.

As a result, Baba Tedi (55), resident of Chak No.27-GB died on the spot while his pillion rider Allah Ditta (26) suffered injuries.

The injured was shifted to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) HospitalSammundri in critical condition.

Police were investigating.