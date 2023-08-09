Open Menu

One Killed, Another Injured In Road Accident

Sumaira FH Published August 09, 2023 | 05:30 PM

One killed, another injured in road accident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :A man was killed while another sustained multiple injuries in a road accident, in the limits of Sadr Jaranwala police station.

Rescue-1122 said here on Wednesday that Shaukat Ali (40) along with Umar (20) was riding a motorcycle when a rashly driven car hit their two-wheeler near Chak No.

108-GB on Jaranwala Road.

As a result, Shaukat Ali received serious injuries and died on the spot whileUmar was shifted to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital in a critical condition.

