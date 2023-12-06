One killed, another injured in road accident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) A man was killed while another sustained multiple injuries in a road accident,

in the precincts of D-Type Colony police station.

According to police, the accident occurred on Sammundri Road where a rashly

driven rickshaw hit a motorcycle, causing serious injuries to motorcyclist Arslan

and rickshaw driven Noman Masih.

Rescue-1122 staff shifted the victims to hospital where Arslan succumbed to

his injuries while Noman was in critical condition.

The police have handed over the body to relatives after completing necessary

formalities.

Further investigation was underway.