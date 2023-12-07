One killed, another injured in road accident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) A man was killed while another suffered injuries in a road accident near here on Thursday.

According to Rescue-1122, the accident took place near Kashmir Bridge underpass

on canal road where a rashly driven car hit a motorcycle.

As s result, Jawad (35) died

on the spot while his pillion rider Afzal (30) suffered injuries.

Rescue team shifted the body to the mortuary and injured person was moved to the

Allied Hospital.