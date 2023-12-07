One Killed, Another Injured In Road Accident
Faizan Hashmi Published December 07, 2023 | 04:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) A man was killed while another suffered injuries in a road accident near here on Thursday.
According to Rescue-1122, the accident took place near Kashmir Bridge underpass
on canal road where a rashly driven car hit a motorcycle.
on the spot while his pillion rider Afzal (30) suffered injuries.
Rescue team shifted the body to the mortuary and injured person was moved to the
Allied Hospital.