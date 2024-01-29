One killed, another injured in road accident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) A man was killed while another sustained injuries in a road accident,

in the limits of Roshanwala police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said on Monday the accident took place

at Khannuana road where a rashly driven car overturned in a bid to

save a rickshaw.

As a result, car-rider Azhar Iqbal (35) died on the

spot while Shahid Iqbal (33) sustained multiple injuries.

The injured was shifted to the Allied Hospital-II in critical condition.

The area police took the body into custody.

Further investigation was underway.