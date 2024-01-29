One Killed, Another Injured In Road Accident
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 29, 2024 | 04:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) A man was killed while another sustained injuries in a road accident,
in the limits of Roshanwala police station.
Rescue 1122 spokesman said on Monday the accident took place
at Khannuana road where a rashly driven car overturned in a bid to
save a rickshaw.
As a result, car-rider Azhar Iqbal (35) died on the
spot while Shahid Iqbal (33) sustained multiple injuries.
The injured was shifted to the Allied Hospital-II in critical condition.
The area police took the body into custody.
Further investigation was underway.
Recent Stories
SBP maintains policy rate at 22 per cent
Bugti determined to revive national game
GCWUS organises Kashmir solidarity girls volleyball tournament
Punjab University (PU) awards ten PhD degrees
MSF expresses concern over spike in Cutaneous Leishmaniasis cases across Pakista ..
Scientific-based measures prerequisite for sustainable agriculture development: ..
Princess of Wales leaves hospital after surgery
PEF distributes Rs 1.5 bln to partners
Cart rider hit to death
Caretaker ministers, govt officials’ foreign tours banned ahead of polls
WAPDA's Maiden Floating Solar Project in Pakistan Gains International Interest w ..
Stocks diverge, oil rises tracking data, Middle East escalation
More Stories From Pakistan
-
MSF expresses concern over spike in Cutaneous Leishmaniasis cases across Pakistan10 minutes ago
-
Scientific-based measures prerequisite for sustainable agriculture development: Dr Iqrar10 minutes ago
-
Cart rider hit to death10 minutes ago
-
Caretaker ministers, govt officials’ foreign tours banned ahead of polls30 minutes ago
-
Bachelor of Engineering Technology curriculum launched31 minutes ago
-
Cold, dry weather predicted for Sindh31 minutes ago
-
Dr Ahmed Ali Brohi, resumes charge as BISEH chairman31 minutes ago
-
Nawaz Sharif is only option to put country back on growth trajectory: Rana Sana Ullah31 minutes ago
-
President inaugurates 'Sundas Foundation Karachi Centre'41 minutes ago
-
WAPDA's Maiden Floating Solar Project in Pakistan Gains International Interest with Bangkok Road Sho ..16 minutes ago
-
Pakistan assembles around 9mln mobile phones worth $1.5bln in two years : Dr Umar Saif16 minutes ago
-
Counsel General says Arab Health event to provide Pakistani firms exports opportunities14 minutes ago