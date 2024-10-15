One Killed, Another Injured In Road Accident
Faizan Hashmi Published October 15, 2024 | 04:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) A motorcyclist was killed while his pillion rider sustained multiple
injuries in a road accident, in the limits of Roshan Wala police station.
Rescue-1122 spokesman said here on Tuesday that a recklessly
driven tractor trolley hit a motorcycle near Kharl petrol Pump on
Roshanwala-Khurarianwala Bypass Road.
As a result, 20-year-old Azam Arshad, resident of Chak No.236-RB
died on the spot while his pillion rider 28-year-old Qaisar sustained
injuries. Rescue-1122 shifted the injured to the Allied Hospital-I in
a critical condition.
The police took the body into custody.
Further investigation was underway.
