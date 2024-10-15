One killed, another injured in road accident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) A motorcyclist was killed while his pillion rider sustained multiple

injuries in a road accident, in the limits of Roshan Wala police station.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said here on Tuesday that a recklessly

driven tractor trolley hit a motorcycle near Kharl petrol Pump on

Roshanwala-Khurarianwala Bypass Road.

As a result, 20-year-old Azam Arshad, resident of Chak No.236-RB

died on the spot while his pillion rider 28-year-old Qaisar sustained

injuries. Rescue-1122 shifted the injured to the Allied Hospital-I in

a critical condition.

The police took the body into custody.

Further investigation was underway.