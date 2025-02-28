One Killed, Another Injured In Road Accident
Muhammad Irfan Published February 28, 2025 | 11:50 PM
Layyah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) A fatal road accident near Meva Chowk claimed the life of one person, while another sustained serious injuries.
According to Rescue 1122, the accident occurred when a motorcycle collided with a loading vehicle, resulting in the death of 35-year-old Khalid Hussain on the spot.
Another individual, identified as Muhammad Asif, suffered severe injuries.
Rescue officials swiftly responded to the scene, transferring the deceased and the injured to the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital for necessary procedures.
According to sources, the victims belonged to Chak No. 132 TDA and Chak No. 128 TDA.
