Open Menu

One Killed, Another Injured In Road Accident

Muhammad Irfan Published May 26, 2025 | 10:27 PM

One killed, another injured in road accident

A tragic road accident near 431-EB Stop in Burewala claimed one life and left another person seriously injured when a truck collided with a cart loaded with timber, rescue sources said on Monday

Burewala, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) A tragic road accident near 431-EB Stop in Burewala claimed one life and left another person seriously injured when a truck collided with a cart loaded with timber, rescue sources said on Monday.

According to details, the victims — Umar Zahid, a resident of 471-EB, and Abu Bakar, a resident of 319-EB — were traveling in the truck when it crashed into the cart. Umar died on the spot while Abu Bakar sustained serious injuries.

Rescue 1122 teams arrived promptly and shifted the deceased’s body and the injured to the nearby hospital for necessary legal and medical procedures.

Recent Stories

Cotton bales gutted as truck catches fire

Cotton bales gutted as truck catches fire

4 minutes ago
 Weekly parade held at Police Lines

Weekly parade held at Police Lines

4 minutes ago
 20 centers set up for BISP payments

20 centers set up for BISP payments

1 minute ago
 Girl killed by father over matrimonial issue

Girl killed by father over matrimonial issue

1 minute ago
 IHC instructs govt to appoint chairman missing per ..

IHC instructs govt to appoint chairman missing persons' commission within six we ..

1 minute ago
 One killed, another injured in road accident

One killed, another injured in road accident

1 minute ago
PO arrested for killing citizen

PO arrested for killing citizen

1 minute ago
 AJK President seeks OIC's assistance to Kashmiris ..

AJK President seeks OIC's assistance to Kashmiris in securing their internationa ..

10 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Shaykh Abdalla ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Shaykh Abdallah bin Bayyah at his residence ..

28 minutes ago
 OEC, PVTC MoU key labor milestone: Salik Hussain

OEC, PVTC MoU key labor milestone: Salik Hussain

10 minutes ago
 IG Punjab orders weekly general parade

IG Punjab orders weekly general parade

7 minutes ago
 UAE economic delegation visits Côte d’Ivoire to ..

UAE economic delegation visits Côte d’Ivoire to strengthen cooperation

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan