One Killed, Another Injured In Road Accident
Muhammad Irfan Published May 26, 2025 | 10:27 PM
Burewala, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) A tragic road accident near 431-EB Stop in Burewala claimed one life and left another person seriously injured when a truck collided with a cart loaded with timber, rescue sources said on Monday.
According to details, the victims — Umar Zahid, a resident of 471-EB, and Abu Bakar, a resident of 319-EB — were traveling in the truck when it crashed into the cart. Umar died on the spot while Abu Bakar sustained serious injuries.
Rescue 1122 teams arrived promptly and shifted the deceased’s body and the injured to the nearby hospital for necessary legal and medical procedures.
